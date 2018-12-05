5 Times 3-Year-Old Saint West’s Shoe Game Was Better Than Yours

While Saint West might be turning just 3 today, it can be argued that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son’s shoe style is already better than most.

The only son of the KKW Beauty mogul and the Yeezy designer is often dressed like a mini version of his father, rocking everything from classic Vans skate sneakers to shoes designed by ‘Ye, of course. Today, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her little man, posting a snap of him sporting black Adidas pool slides with coordinating Adidas Three Stripes shorts. “I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son,” she wrote.

The 38-year-old reality star put her son’s cool shoe style on display again around Halloween when she posted a shot of Saint posing adorably in a bright orange button-up, which he wore over a black turtleneck with matching sweats and pint-sized Yeezy Wave Runners. His look was topped off with a black Yeezy Calabasas crest beanie.

Saint was snapped modeling the Yeezy Boost 700 on another occasion this fall while out and about with his mom and new baby sister Chicago in September. This time, the toddler wore the chunky runners, gray sweatpants and an Axo Sports motocross shirt.

Saint has also been spotted in Vans’ Sk8-Hi silhouette on a number of occasions, notably here, during a family photo in the sky last spring. He wore a camouflage tee and pants with the ubiquitous high-tops.

Kardashian revealed in another family photo posted on Instagram that Saint sported the Sk8-Hi with a pair of black Adidas track pants and a crisp white shirt for Easter this year.

