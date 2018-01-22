The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2018 SAG Awards Were Colorful, Creative — And Still Symbolic

View Slideshow Saoirse Ronan Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday’s red carpet for the 2018 SAG Awards felt decidedly more relaxed and jovial than previous events this year. Yes, there were black dresses, and white dresses, but there were also gowns in bright red, green, pink and yellow.

Flashy metallics — including Nicole Kidman’s bronzed sequin Armani Privé gown with shoulder detailing and Allison Janney’s gunmetal sequin Yanina Couture gown — gave new meaning to the term “statuesque.”

Nicole Kidman (in Jimmy Choo sandals) and Keith Urban. Rex Shutterstock

Other looks were creative, colorful, feminine and fun — like Saoirse Ronan’s bubblegum pink Louis Vuitton gown with a cap shoulder and silver sequin stripes. Lupita Nyong’o’s sequined and feathered Ralph & Russo strapless gown was also a standout. There were even sneakers — a pair of white Converse on Millie Bobby Brown, who seemed to be enjoying the age-appropriate kicks.

The SAG Awards come a day after the women’s marches that were held in cities around the world, including Los Angeles. How they might have affected the awards show dress code is unclear, but few of the big names on the red carpet seem to have advertised their attendance at the demonstrations. One exception? Gina Rodriguez, who posted a photo of a protest sign on her Instagram account and showed up at the SAGs with a Time’s Up pin attached to her floral Rasario dress.

Saoirse Ronan Rex Shutterstock

Is it possible to enjoy the fashion of this awards show season as just a collection of beautiful gowns and shoes? Or should every look — if not every dress, shoe and piece of jewelry — now require some deeper meaning of social action? Dressing for this awards season — and covering it — has become a heavily weighted endeavor.

Gina Rodriguez wore a “Time’s Up” pin on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Click through to see our entire best-dressed list from the 2018 SAG Awards.