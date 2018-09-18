“RuPaul’s Drag Race” made Emmys history as the first show to take home awards for Outstanding Reality Competition and Outstanding Reality Host in the same year last night. And when the iconic television personality took the stage, he was sporting bright glossy orange patent leather western-inspired boots courtesy of Calvin Klein.

His glossy tangerine-hued ankle boots, which retail for nearly $1,300, were designed by Raf Simons. The 57-year-old host, who also dressed in a white double-breasted Calvin Klein suit embellished with a black Andy Warhol print of the Statue of Liberty, turned heads in the loud look.

RuPaul wearing orange patent leather western-inspired Calvin Klein boot and white double-breasted suit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Several fans took to Twitter to comment on RuPaul’s eye-catching boots from the famous Belgian designer. One user wrote, “I found RuPaul’s boots from last night. They’re $1,300 😭.”

One person simply wrote “RuPaul I love your orange boots,” while another commented “OK RuPaul is killing it in that outfit! Those boots! I find him so hot RN tbh.”

RUPAUL I LOVE YOUR ORANGE BOOTS — Beatriz Bezerra (@beabezerrab) September 18, 2018

OK RuPaul is killing it in that outfit! Those boots! I find him so hot RN tbh. Haha #Emmys https://t.co/gu8ymTutoh — Bretagnarchy™ (@bretbacharach) September 17, 2018

Other stars that wore Calvin Klein at the Emmys last night include “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series winner Claire Foy of Netflix’s “The Crown,” who rocked mismatched crystal-embellished sandals.

Want more?

Strappy Sandals Were Trending on the Red Carpet at the Emmys