Ruby Rose & Nina Dobrev Both Wore Sensual Little Black Dresses — And Gave Them Different Twists With Heels

The little black dress is a staple in many closets. Simple, timeless and always chic, there are ways to give it a modern makeover. Even so, keeping it classic always makes an impact, too.

Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev mastered the art of executing in both ways on Wednesday.

Nina Dobrev wears Stuart Weitzman 's Nudist sandal and Ruby Rose wears Fendi pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actresses were on media tours promoting their latest films — Rose in “The Meg” and Dobrev in “Dog Days.”

While making her way to “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Rose gave the LBD a fashion-forward approach with her footwear adding a refreshing spin: sexy meets sporty.

Ruby Rose visits "Live With Kelly and Ryan" wearing a Veronica Beard dress and Fendi pumps. CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The Australian stunner went for a vibe wearing a sleeveless black shift dress by Veronica Beard that incorporated a round collar, attached belt and white stitching. On her feet she rocked gold Fendi pumps featuring a pointy white cap-toe, mesh lining around the toes and chunky, athletic-looking straps around the midfoot and counter on a 4-inch heel. The luxury fashion house’s pumps come in a variety of colors and retail for $850.

Detail of Ruby Rose's Fendi pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Debrov took a traditional approach to the LBD — sensuality not spared. The former “Vampire Diaries” star sizzled in a black curve-hugging velvet Christopher Kane minidress that boasted a square neckline and mid-length sleeves. Rather than a pump, she lengthened the appearance of her legs with Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandal.

Nina Dobrev visits "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" wearing a Christopher Kane dress with Stuart Weitzman's Nudist sandals. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/RE

Detail of Nina Dobrev's Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Weitzman’s Nudist sandal is detailed by delicate straps on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. The shoes create the illusion of length because it doesn’t cut the body off at the feet; they call attention to the flattering lines of the foot and have a barely-there appearance. The sandals are a celeb-favorite and are available in several colors for around $400.

