Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give Slippers to Royal Wedding Guests

It’s one thing to be a gracious bride — it’s another to go above and beyond for the comfort of your guests.

For her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle took her hospitality a step further by providing her A-list attendees with slippers for the evening reception at Frogmore House — so they could rest their heeled feet.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Story, “Pretty Little Liars” alum Troian Bellisario snapped the moment where she and friends Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer were handed a pair of plush white slippers to change into, following hours of wearing their heels.

“How amazing is this? Because these shoes have come off,” Bellisario said in the video. “They have slippers for us — slippers! I’m so ready.”

The actress attended the wedding with husband Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Markle for seven seasons of legal drama series “Suits.” Rafferty and Spencer were also cast members in the show.

“Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing,” Bellisario wrote in a separate Instagram post. “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come.”

