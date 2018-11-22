7 Royal Wardrobe Malfunctions That Are Extremely Relatable

When it comes to wardrobe malfunctions, even members of the royal family aren’t immune.

Meghan Markle dealt with a relatable problem while in Tonga on her autumn tour with Prince Harry. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex looked chic in a red Self-Portrait dress worn with blue Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Meghan Markles wears a Self-Portrait dress and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The only problem? she’d forgotten to remove a large tag from her gown, and it became exposed while she was out and about.

Meghan Markle’s Self-Portrait dress tag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former “Suits” actress suffered another wardrobe malfunction over the summer, when she and Prince Harry attended a wedding. Unbeknownst to Markle, a button on her patterned Club Monaco dress had come undone, revealing her lacy black bra underneath.

Meghan Markle’s lacy bra is exposed under her Club Monaco dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle is in good company: Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has also experienced a few wardrobe malfunctions.

In 2016, the royal stepped out in India alongside husband Prince William, only to have her white dress blow in the wind in a moment reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in “The Seven Year Itch.” Crown Princess Mary had a similar experience with wind blowing her dress — which happened to have a slit down the front. The crown princess solved the problem by pinning the dress down, as she continued to put on a happy face.

Crown Princess Mary holds down her dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton has also had two footwear-related wardrobe malfunctions over the years. The first came in 2011, when the gel cushioning at the feet of her stockings — meant to remain at the soles of the shoes — became exposed. The other incident occurred in 2013, when the Duchess of Cambridge’s heel got stuck in a grate.

Kate Middleton tries to unstick her foot from a grate. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although not technically a royal herself, Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, also suffered from a shoe-related malfunction in 2011, when the sole of her blue pumps cracked.

Click through the gallery to see more images of royal wardrobe malfunctions.

Every Shoe Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Australian Tour

How Royal Maternity Style Has Evolved Over the Years

Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle: How the Royals Approach Formal Dressing