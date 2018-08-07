Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Bombshell Babe Look Is Inspired By This Iconic ’90s Fashion Moment

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley drew inspiration from Elizabeth Hurley for her look at the premiere of "The Meg" in L.A.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was inspired by another British beauty for her look last night at the L.A. premiere of “The Meg,” where the supermodel supported her fiancé, action film star Jason Statham. The 31-year-old, who wowed in a stunning black Stella McCartney dress with spaghetti straps and a low V neck, said she was channeling Elizabeth Hurley at the 1994 premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” when she wore a plunging black Versace safety-pin gown alongside former flame Hugh Grant.

Hurley’s statement-making racy red carpet outfit had people talking in the ’90s and clearly still resonates today. And while the former Victoria’s Secret Angel certainly made the silhouette her own, it’s not hard to see where she drew her influence.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The model-entrepreneur, who became a mother for the first time in June, made waves in a slinky black curve-hugging number, which she paired with Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandals in black leather.

She accessorized with bold jewelry that included gold and diamond drop earrings and an assortment of bangles on both wrists. “Fiancé’s Hollywood movie Premier vibes,” Huntington-Whiteley wrote over a snap of Hurley’s Versace design posted to her Instagram Story.

Elizabeth Hurly and Hugh Grant at the 1994 premiere of "Two Weddings and a Funeral." CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

