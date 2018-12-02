Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Models Red-Hot Pants With Chain Leather Sandals for London Talk

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sat down for a conversation with “Elle” UK’s beauty director, Sophie Beresiner, at London’s Saatchi Gallery Sunday. The supermodel-turned-businesswoman chose a chic look straight from Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 runway show for the chat, in which she revealed that she feels “happier than ever” since becoming a first-time mom.

The 31-year-old Brit showed off a burgundy silk taffeta tailored jacket over a double-layer top crafted with a black lace tank. She also wore red-hot Skinny Fluid Cady trousers featuring tapered legs and edgy front slits at the ankles.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a look courtesy of Victoria Beckham’s spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Instead of pulling her outfit together with the metallic gold Dance ankle booties like the model on the runway, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel reached for a pair of edgy black leather stiletto sandals. The shoes were embellished with gold-chain detailing along the ankle and toe straps.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in conversation with ‘Elle’ UK magazine’s beauty director, Sophie Beresiner. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Rosie Inc. editor-in-chief accessorized her ensemble with Celine Sparkles Moon Hoops earrings and diamond rings from Anita Ko and Jessica McCormack in addition to her Neil Lane engagement ring from action movie star Jason Statham.

A model wearing a Victoria Beckham spring ’19 look at London Fashion Week in September. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Bombshell Babe Look Is Inspired By This Iconic ’90s Fashion Moment