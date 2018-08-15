Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Romantic Diamond Satin Nightgown Dress & Slinky Sandals

We may not see Rosie Huntington-Whiteley strutting her stuff on the catwalk anymore, but that doesn’t mean the former Victoria’s Secret angel, who became a mom for the first time this year, doesn’t model designer duds in her everyday life.

Stepping out in the Big Apple last night, the 31-year-old Brit hit the pavement showing off an eye-catching pale pink and black silk Christopher Kane spring ’18 design boasting crystal embellishments along the spaghetti straps and midsection, as well as a sultry thigh-high slit. The model-slash-entrepreneur styled the romantic nightgown dress with black strappy Jimmy Choo Minny sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a Christopher Kane diamond satin cami dress and Jimmy Choo Minny pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The classic ankle-strap silhouette went seamlessly with the black in her dress. Adding more to her feminine look for the evening, Huntington-Whiteley carried a black silk satin Roger Vivier crystal envelope clutch, which retails for $1,250.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaving her hotel in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The founder of beauty site Roseinc.com attended the grand opening of Intersect by Lexus, where she caught up with People.com and shared with them how becoming a mother has changed the way she approaches her daily style. “I feel like he gets changed six times a day, and I get changed six times a day!” she revealed.

