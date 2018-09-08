Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rocks Crop Top and White-Hot Heels for Brunch in New York

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads in a chic ensemble as she stepped out for brunch in New York today.

The model paired a cropped black sweater with a low-slung, shiny black skirt, revealing her toned abs.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley going to brunch in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Huntington-Whiteley selected white sandals with a sizable heel and a pointed toe. The sky-high sandals punctuated an otherwise all-black look.

A closer look at the model’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The 31-year-old British beauty accessorized with a logo’d, shearling Fendi bucket bag and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Huntington-Whiteley is not afraid to experiment with her shoe styles, and she’s always up to date on the latest trends. The white-hot sandals she selected for her outing today were on-brand for the star and provided a chic complement to a monochrome ensemble for day.

The mother of one is in town for New York Fashion Week. Last night, she sat front row for one of the hottest shows of the week: Ralph Lauren’s spring ’19 show, which commemorated the brand’s 50th anniversary.

For the occasion, Huntington-Whiteley looked stylish in a plunging white tuxedo dress by the designer, which featured a slit that went up nearly to her waist. The wife of actor Jason Statham completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, a satiny clutch and a pair of pointy-toed white pumps.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Ralph Lauren spring ’19. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

“Such a special night celebrating 50 years of @ralphlauren. #RL50,” she wrote in an Instagram post following the show.

