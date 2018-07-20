Ronda Rousey Looks Glam in Barely-There Heels at Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Pro fighter and WWE star Ronda Rousey decided to take on a popular trend at tonight’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in L.A.

The 31-year-old former UFC champ stepped out on the orange carpet wearing clear, barely-there PVC ankle-strap sandals along with a shimmering black trench dress featuring rainbow accents throughout.

Ronda Rousey on the Kids' Choice Sports Awards orange carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The bold plunging design landing below her knees features pockets, which the Olympic bronze medalist in judo used to pose with. Moreover, Rousey’s calf tattoos were on full display as there was nothing else to distract the eye with her footwear being transparent for the most part. The style came with a black buckle and as well as a black sole and heel.

Ronda Rousey's barely-there sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Reebok athlete attended the event with fellow UFC fighter husband Travis Scott, who she wed last Summer in Hawaii. The Honolulu-born mixed martial artist complemented Rousey’s attire by wearing a simple black T-shirt with jeans and brown boots.

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

