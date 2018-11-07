Romee Strijd Reveals Her See-Through Swarovski Crystal Jumpsuit Ahead of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Romee Strijd is showing off a crystal-covered look ahead of Thursday’s 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The supermodel will wear the Shooting Star Swarovski Look during the Celestial Angel portion of the runway show.

Strijd’s glamorous look comes adorned with 125,000 Swarovski crystals, with 70,000 on the sheer bodysuit alone. Underneath, she’ll wear a lacy black bra and underwear set. The star unveiled the look with a pair of crystal-covered boots at fittings in New York early this week.

Romee Strijd in a Swarovski-covered jumpsuit. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

The Victoria’s Secret Angel will also don a 3D mono-wing designed by Marian Hose. The elaborate piece is shaped like a seven-point star and covered in more than 55,000 crystals.

In addition to Strijd’s look, Swarovski has also provided the jewels for the blinged-out Fantasy Bra that Elsa Hosk will wear on the runway.

Elsa Hosk posing next to the new Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The $1 million bra incorporates lab-created diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz. A version with Swarovski crystals will also be available commercially for $250 starting Nov. 29 — although the verdict’s still out on whether a Strijd’s crystal-covered bodysuit will also be sold to fans.

In an interview with FN’s sister magazine, WWD, Victoria’s Secret executive vice president of brand communication and events Monica Mitro said that there would be 90 looks in the show, with about half of them featuring Swarovski’s crystals.

“Everything from lingerie, to shoes, to wings…we’ve used over 850,000 crystals,” she explained.

