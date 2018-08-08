Happy Birthday, Roger Federer: A Look at the Tennis Champ’s Coolest On-Court Sneakers

Roger Federer is a superstar athlete who is celebrated for his moves on the tennis court, but there’s no denying that he’s also known for his better-than-average sneaker game. The Swiss sportsman, who turns 37 today, is a longtime Nike athlete who wears the brand well.

In honor of Federer’s birthday, we take a look at his best game-time shoe moments to date.

At the Miami Open in March, the star tennis player showed off his Air Max 95-inspired shoe, the NikeCourt Vapor RF x AM95, in the statement-making mismatched “Greedy” colorway. The bold design features a suede upper, a Vapor outsole and colors influenced directly by the courts where he has collected titles before.

Roger Federer wearing his Nike Vapor AM95 ‘Greedy’ colorway at the Miami Open in March. CREDIT: Wilfredo Lee/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at the Austrailian Open in January — where he became the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, putting him just behind Serena Williams’ Open Era record of 23 — Federer rocked Nike Air Zoom Vapor X tennis shoes in the brand’s signature Melbourne “Lava Glow” pink shade. The vibrant shoe popped against his mostly white outfit while perfectly matching the pink stripe in his shirt.

Roger Federer wears the Nike Air Zoom Vapor X. CREDIT: Mike Frey/BPI/Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, who could forget when Federer hit the tennis court in Virgil Abloh’s highly-coveted Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers — which were unreleased at the time — at the 2017 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day event in NYC? The Grand Slam champion expertly styled the red and white basketball kicks with a black and red tee and red shorts.

Roger Federer wears the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day. CREDIT: Ella Ling/Rex Shutterstock

For more of Roger Federer’s on-court shoe style, check out the gallery.

