Check Out the New FN!

Rita Ora Takes Street Style to New Heights in Chunky Elevated Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
CREDIT: Splash News

Bella and Gigi Hadid are all over the chunky sneaker trend — and it appears that Rita Ora is taking a page from their book with her latest ensemble.

For a night out in London yesterday, Ora sported a pair of clunky Buffalo London sneakers, proving that chunky kicks work as well at the club as they do on the streets.

The “Girls” singer wore an oversized white T-shirt with funkily patterned cropped leggings. The star of her ensemble was her sneakers, which were white with a platform heel and Velcro strap.

rita ora, buffalo london sneakers
Rita Ora wearing Buffalo London sneakers in London.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ora accessorized with lime green racing sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings and layered necklaces for a show-stopping look.

Although the 27-year-old’s choice of footwear was similar to the Hadids’, she opted for a different styling trick. The supermodel sisters chose to rock their chunky sneakers with ultrashort shorts and blazers for a different vibe than Ora’s high-street clubbing outfit.

While Ora likes to mix it up with her sense of style, she is never afraid to stand out, often choosing boldly-colored pieces and dramatic silhouettes whether she’s at a performance, on the red carpet or just running errands.

For footwear, the “Anywhere” songstress has been spotted in everything from casual Adidas Stan Smith sneakers to see-through Giuseppe Zanotti slides to sky-high metallic sandals — and that’s just in the past week.

Want more?

Rita Ora Sizzles in Red-Hot Flare Pants, Dramatic Cape Top & Sky-High Stilettos

Rita Ora Takes Boat Ride in Sassy White and Green Floral Dress With Matching Sneakers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad