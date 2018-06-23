Rita Ora Takes Street Style to New Heights in Chunky Elevated Sneakers

Bella and Gigi Hadid are all over the chunky sneaker trend — and it appears that Rita Ora is taking a page from their book with her latest ensemble.

For a night out in London yesterday, Ora sported a pair of clunky Buffalo London sneakers, proving that chunky kicks work as well at the club as they do on the streets.

The “Girls” singer wore an oversized white T-shirt with funkily patterned cropped leggings. The star of her ensemble was her sneakers, which were white with a platform heel and Velcro strap.

Rita Ora wearing Buffalo London sneakers in London. CREDIT: Splash News

Ora accessorized with lime green racing sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings and layered necklaces for a show-stopping look.

Although the 27-year-old’s choice of footwear was similar to the Hadids’, she opted for a different styling trick. The supermodel sisters chose to rock their chunky sneakers with ultrashort shorts and blazers for a different vibe than Ora’s high-street clubbing outfit.

While Ora likes to mix it up with her sense of style, she is never afraid to stand out, often choosing boldly-colored pieces and dramatic silhouettes whether she’s at a performance, on the red carpet or just running errands.

For footwear, the “Anywhere” songstress has been spotted in everything from casual Adidas Stan Smith sneakers to see-through Giuseppe Zanotti slides to sky-high metallic sandals — and that’s just in the past week.

