Rita Ora Rocks Monaco in Glittering See-Through Dress & 5-Inch Heels

Leave it to Rita Ora to bring the sultry onstage looks this week.

The 27-year-old British pop star looked glamorous performing at the Sporting Summer Festival in Monaco Tuesday rocking a black see-through dress featuring an embellished high neck with black and burgundy sequined stripes and a sexy slit paired with statement-making platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Rita Ora performing at the Sporting Summer Festival in Monaco. CREDIT: SYSPEO/SIPA//Shutterstock

The “Girls” singer rocked out in the luxury Italian designer’s Betty sandal, which comes with a nearly 2-inch platform, a chunky 4.7-inch heel, a black patent leather upper and a classic ankle-strap silhouette. The style is from the current season and retails for $795.

Ora polished off her look by adding some bling, including bold sparkling earrings, rings and a bracelet.

Giuseppe Zanotti Betty platforms. CREDIT: SYSPEO/SIPA//Shutterstock

Ora took to social media to show off her performance ensemble for the night, posting a series of shots on Instagram along with the caption: “Monaco. You got me out here performing in my heels. Love you guys!”

