Rita Ora Added Inches to Her Height With This Fashion Trick

Rita Ora has had a busy week crisscrossing the globe.

After braving record-cold temperatures while riding a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York (where she drew some unwanted attention for lip-syncing), the singer jetted back to London to celebrate the release of her second studio album, “Phoenix.”

On Saturday, she visited an HMV store in London for a record signing event with fans. For the appearance she stunned in a retro look that was so ’90s in all the best ways.

Rita Ora channels a retro look at a store appearance on Oct. 24. CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

The 27-year-old star wore a pink-and-black striped dress with mesh panels and metal hardware details, and she paired it with tall black boots to complete the punk-inspired aesthetic. Topping it all off, she styled her hair in full waves and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings.

Though Ora is already 5-foot-5, she added some height to her look with the flatform boots, which had a thick sole. (For those looking for both comfort and a few extra inches, flatforms are one of the best solutions because not only is the trick understated but it can work for both men and women.)

Earlier in the week, Ora drew some flak for her Macy’s parade performance, where she was caught lip-syncing to her song “Let Me Love You.” Fellow musician John Legend came to her defense on Twitter, explaining that all performers are forced to lip-sync because the floats can’t hold the necessary sound equipment.

Rita Ora at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 22. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Want More?

Rita Ora Looks Like a Cloud of Feathers in This Dress & Wears the Perfect Stilettos to Match

Halsey Stomps on to Lakers Court in Cropped Top and Chunky Boots

Justin Bieber Makes Marriage to Hailey Baldwin Official — A Look Back at Their Couple’s Style