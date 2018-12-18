Rita Ora Steps Out in the Most Unexpected Winter Outfit We’ve Ever Seen

Rita Ora is never one to shy away from a chance to change up her style. Case in point: She made an unconventional outfit choice today as she braved the cold in New York. Instead of a traditional wool coat or long puffer, the singer topped her navy sweater with a short caped puffer jacket from Fendi that matched her flared plaid midi-length skirt.

Rita Ora steps out in New York in a matching skirt and puffer cape jacket set, Dec. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

As she left her hotel this afternoon, her skirt, which is inserted with maroon fabric panels, was captured flowing against a pair of tall black boots. The shoes featured a round toe, a slouchy silhouette, and a high heel.

The finishing touch: futuristic thin-metal cat-eye sunglasses.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Later in the evening, Ora was captured by photographers making two more outfit changes. She returned to her hotel in a textured puffer with a zippered sweatshirt underneath, complete with a paneled, double-slit skirt. Her shoes were pointed-toe, white sock booties with a thin heel.

Rita Ora arrives to her hotel in New York in her second outfit of the day. CREDIT: Splash News

After a quick stay in her hotel, she stepped out again in a look that was decidedly more casual (and weather-appropriate). She styled a tee and leggings with a leopard-print jacket, an enveloping black cocoon coat and a giant checkered scarf emblazoned with her name. She paired the more laid-back ensemble with gray socks and chunky white sneakers.

Rita Ora heads out again in her third outfit of the day, leaving her hotel in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The star has been making her rounds promoting her second studio album, “Phoenix,” which released last month. She performed her latest single from the album on the talk show yesterday morning.

