Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Dresses Up in Post Malone Costume for Halloween — Face Tattoos Included

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rita Ora
Treats! Magazine Halloween: 2017
2017
2017
spl1609323_006
View Gallery 20 Images

Halloween is still a few days away, but Rita Ora may have already pulled off the best look of the holiday.

The 27-year-old went as Post Malone for the KISS Haunted House Party in London on Friday — and she even performed a Wembley Stadium set while clad in her costume.

Ora’s Post Malone ensemble consisted of a Bud Light T-shirt layered underneath a long-sleeved flannel and a custom painted vest, which she paired with baggy jeans. For footwear, the “Your Song” singer selected checkerboard-print Vans lace-up kicks.

Rita Ora, Post Malone, Halloween, costume, london, kiss halloween party
Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone.
CREDIT: Maja Smiejkowska/Shutterstock

She accessorized with a series of chain necklaces and a pair of sunglasses — taking things a step further by carrying a cigarette in one hand and a bottle of Bud Light in the other as she posed for photographers.

Rita Ora, Post Malone, Halloween, costume, 2018
Rita Ora
CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

But Ora’s biggest feat was getting Post’s beauty look down pat. She perfected the “Psycho” rapper’s mussed brown locks and shaggy beard, and she sported black nail polish to get his edgy vibe right. The “Anywhere” songstress went the extra mile by replicating Post’s exact tattoos — including the “Always Tired” face tat beneath his eyes.

Rita ora, post malone, halloween costume
Rita Ora and Post Malone side by side.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After the show was over, Ora went back to her usual style — but incorporated the footwear from her costume into her look. The star sported a leather jacket and a pair of baggy black pants, adding a pop of color to her look with an orange backpack.

Rita Ora, Post Malone, concert,
Rita Ora in regular street clothes.
CREDIT: Palace Lee/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 20 celebrity Halloween costumes that rocked.

Want more?

20 Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costumes From Years Past

Rita Ora Rocks the No-Pants Trend With Leather Thigh-High Boots and a Dramatic Top

Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots — and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad