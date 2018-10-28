Rita Ora Dresses Up in Post Malone Costume for Halloween — Face Tattoos Included

Halloween is still a few days away, but Rita Ora may have already pulled off the best look of the holiday.

The 27-year-old went as Post Malone for the KISS Haunted House Party in London on Friday — and she even performed a Wembley Stadium set while clad in her costume.

Ora’s Post Malone ensemble consisted of a Bud Light T-shirt layered underneath a long-sleeved flannel and a custom painted vest, which she paired with baggy jeans. For footwear, the “Your Song” singer selected checkerboard-print Vans lace-up kicks.

Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone. CREDIT: Maja Smiejkowska/Shutterstock

She accessorized with a series of chain necklaces and a pair of sunglasses — taking things a step further by carrying a cigarette in one hand and a bottle of Bud Light in the other as she posed for photographers.

Rita Ora CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

But Ora’s biggest feat was getting Post’s beauty look down pat. She perfected the “Psycho” rapper’s mussed brown locks and shaggy beard, and she sported black nail polish to get his edgy vibe right. The “Anywhere” songstress went the extra mile by replicating Post’s exact tattoos — including the “Always Tired” face tat beneath his eyes.

Rita Ora and Post Malone side by side. CREDIT: Shutterstock

After the show was over, Ora went back to her usual style — but incorporated the footwear from her costume into her look. The star sported a leather jacket and a pair of baggy black pants, adding a pop of color to her look with an orange backpack.

Rita Ora in regular street clothes. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Shutterstock

