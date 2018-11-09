Rita Ora Rocks a Platinum Blonde Wig & Saint Laurent Stompers Ahead of Performing at the VS Fashion Show

Rita Ora had something of a Spice Girls fashion moment today when she stepped out in the Big Apple sporting a pair of sky-high platform stompers.

Ahead of hitting the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to perform, the “Let You Love Me” singer was spotted on the streets of New York City wearing a monochromatic, head-to-toe black look consisting of a fall-appropriate turtleneck styled with ripped jeans and Saint Laurent fall ’18 Billy eel platform ankle boots.

Rita Ora wearing a monochromatic black look out and about in New York City today. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The glossy style featuring a towering 5.5-inch block heel with 1-inch platform sole and an ankle buckle retails for $1,695. The same silhouette is also available in leopard-print calf hair. The 27-year-old British pop star completed her chic all-black look oversized sunglasses.

Rita Ora wearing Saint Laurent fall ’18 Billy eel platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It was announced just last week that Ora would be one of the big musical guests for this year’s VS Fashion Show along with The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, The Struts and Shawn Mendes. The songstress was spotted posing backstage with angels wearing Balmain Amazone over-the-knee glitter boots.

A close-up view of Rita Ora wearing Saint Laurent’s fall ’18 Billy eel platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Rita Ora’s bold street style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Rita Ora Puts a Goth Twist on a Marilyn Monroe Look for Halloween