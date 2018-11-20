Rita Ora Looks Like a Cloud of Feathers in This Dress & Wears the Perfect Stilettos to Match

Rita Ora celebrates the upcoming launch of her second album in London, Nov. 19.

Rita Ora’s highly anticipated second album, “Phoenix,” drops this Friday, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, she pulled out all the stops.

The singer and star of the night arrived at London’s Annabel last night for her launch party in a head-to-toe red ensemble: a minidress covered in feathers (a trend she’s been quite into recently), complete with a bold lip and statement earrings.

On her feet, Ora chose a pair of thin-strapped textured red sandals, which created a leg-lengthening effect.

Her all-red outfit wasn’t the only monochromatic look she wore yesterday. Earlier in the day, Ora was spotted leaving BBC Radio 1 after discussing her album in an all-black ensemble.

She wore a long-sleeve, midi-length black dress with cutouts that showed off her abs and décolletage.

Her shoes were a chunky pair of ’90s-inspired boots with a soaring heel and a high platform, finished with a subtle buckle around the ankle.

