Rita Ora Looks Like a Greek Goddess in an Embellished Outfit at People’s Choice Awards

Rita Ora made a heavenly site at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The “Let You Love Me” singer stepped out on the red carpet in Versace’s periwinkle embellished gown, featuring pointed shoulder pads for a modern, mythical-inspired look. Complete with a high leg slit, the dress also showed off the star’s toned legs, as well as a pair of thigh-high boots with the same ornate details.

Rita Ora at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX

Rita wasn’t the only star at the PCAs to embody celestial style, however. Fellow Brit Victoria Beckham was a vision in white wearing an custom-made blanc suit and matching crepe blouse. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to break up the monochromatic look.

Victoria Beckham at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX

While Beckham may have hung up her microphone for good, Ora is set to take the PCA stage tonight, following her most recent performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show (which will officially air on ABC Dec. 2).

