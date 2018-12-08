Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Makes Waves in Bold Moschino Spring ’19 Look at London’s Jingle Bell Ball

By Allie Fasanella
rita ora jingle bell ball
Rita Ora attends the 2018 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rita Ora had no intention of going unnoticed at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London tonight. That’s why the British pop star opted for a head-turning look courtesy of Jeremy Scott’s Moschino spring ’19 collection.

Ora hit the red carpet sporting a blonde Marilyn Monroe-inspired ‘do and a pink and black strapless minidress coming with a giant bow on the back. Cardi B rocked a similar over-the-top ensemble featuring the same bold scribbled-on design from the luxury Italian fashion house for her surprise birthday party in October. The 28-year-old “For You” singer pulled things together with a pair of classic pointy black stiletto pumps.

rita ora, moschino spring 2019, jingle bell ball red carpet
Rita Ora wearing a bold Moschino spring ’19 look with black pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Halsey stepped out in shimmery silver pants, which she styled with a white star print shirt boasting a plunging neckline and black leather thigh-high boots with a pointy toe and a sky-high heel.

halsey jingle bell ball
Halsey wearing shimmery silver pants with a star print shirt and thigh-high black leather boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Ellie Goulding, the “Love Me Like You Do” songstress chose an eye-catching sheer ruffled dress over a white crop top and matching shorts complete with chunky white dad sneakers. Bold drop earrings completed her look.

Ellie Goulding jingle bell ball red carpet
Ellie Goulding sporting a semi-sheer tulle look complete with chunky white dad sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

 

