Rita Ora Puts a Goth Twist on a Marilyn Monroe Look for Halloween

Rita Ora channeled Marilyn Monroe for Unicef’s Halloween Ball in London last night. With her tight blonde curls, smoky eye makeup and red lipstick, the resemblance was uncanny. But it was her outfit — a skintight black leather dress — that gave the overall look a darker, more alluring effect.

The bustier-style design featured cold-shoulder cutouts, a plunging neckline, an asymmetrical hem and an alarmingly high slit. The 27-year-old British pop star, who performed at the charity event, rounded out the look with drop earrings, a giant ring a bracelet and simple black pumps.

Rita Ora wearing a black leather dress with an asymmetrical hem and pointy black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Anywhere” singer chose a pair of black satin-covered stiletto heels, a classic footwear option that somewhat tempered the edginess of her dress.

Earlier Tuesday, Ora went for a totally different ensemble, stepping out in a bold white Paula Knorr spring ’19 ensemble to perform a duet of her “Fifty Shades Freed” collab with Liam Payne “For You” at the Westfield 10th Anniversary celebration.

Rita Ora channeling a gothic Marilyn Monroe at the 2018 Unicef Halloween Ball in London on Oct. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more of Rita Ora’s standout style moments, check out the gallery.

