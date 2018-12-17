Rita Ora Wears 3 Completely Different Black Dresses in 1 Day

Rita Ora loves to experiment with her style — and today, the star was spotted in not one but three daring looks in New York.

Her first outfit came as she stepped out for an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” She sported a little black dress from Marc Jacobs’ spring ’19 collection. The dramatic minidress had exaggerated sleeves with pink and white detailing and a floor-skimming bow in the back.

Rita Ora wears a Marc Jacobs minidress and Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 28-year-old selected Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps, a popular style that features cut-out detailing at the heel, a flirty bow at the ankle and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The $750 shoes are a favorite of Meghan Markle’s.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Anywhere” singer then slipped into a futuristic-looking black coat with pointed shoulders and velvety gloves, which she wore with a pair of opaque black tights. Ora accessorized with dark sunglasses, dangling earrings and black booties with white stitching and a stiletto heel.

Rita Ora steps out in a futuristic coat and heeled boots in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The songstress’ final outfit of the day combined leather and lace for a look that was equal parts sweet and fierce. She wore the lace on top, choosing an oversized black tunic top with dramatic puff sleeves. The leather came from the footwear: a pair of thigh-high black boots with silver studs at the toe and a low block heel.

Rita Ora in a lacy tunic and thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

