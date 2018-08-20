Rita Ora Goes Wild in Neon Leopard Minidress With Diamond-Covered Heels at MTV VMAs Pre-Party

Rita Ora made sure to stand out for her appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs Kick-Off Concert at Terminal 5 in NYC last night. So, how exactly did the “Anywhere” pop star stun the crowd? Well, she hit the stage in a head-to-toe neon leopard-print ensemble by Tom Ford, that’s how.

Liam Payne and Rita Ora perform at a MTV VMA pre-party at Terminal 5 in NYC. CREDIT: Joe Papeo/Shutterstock

Performing alongside former One Direction member Liam Payne, who rocked Air Max sneakers for the occasion — the British songstress showed off a wild, eye-catching creation plucked straight from the American designer’s spring ’18 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The all-over animal print look for fall comes with a sequined high-neck long-sleeve minidress, matching stockings and pointy satin slingback kitten heels featuring a diamond-covered heel and a diamond toe detail.

Tom Ford fall '18. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tom Ford fall '18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 27-year-old superstar took to Instagram today to share several snaps of her outfit for the night, giving Ford a shoutout. She captioned the post, “Felt venomous last night at the @vmas kick off party in NYC 🐍🐍🐍 look by the incredible @tomford.”

Ora accessorized with the same chunky bejeweled cuff the model wore on the catwalk.

