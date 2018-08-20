Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Goes Wild in Neon Leopard Minidress With Diamond-Covered Heels at MTV VMAs Pre-Party

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
rita ora tom ford
Rita Ora Street Style
Rita Ora Street Style
Rita Ora Street Style
Rita Ora Street Style
View Gallery 10 Images

Rita Ora made sure to stand out for her appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs Kick-Off Concert at Terminal 5 in NYC last night. So, how exactly did the “Anywhere” pop star stun the crowd? Well, she hit the stage in a head-to-toe neon leopard-print ensemble by Tom Ford, that’s how.

rita ora, liam payne, tom ford fall 2018, vma pre-party, nike air max
Liam Payne and Rita Ora perform at a MTV VMA pre-party at Terminal 5 in NYC.
CREDIT: Joe Papeo/Shutterstock

Performing alongside former One Direction member Liam Payne, who rocked Air Max sneakers for the occasion — the British songstress showed off a wild, eye-catching creation plucked straight from the American designer’s spring ’18 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The all-over animal print look for fall comes with a sequined high-neck long-sleeve minidress, matching stockings and pointy satin slingback kitten heels featuring a diamond-covered heel and a diamond toe detail.

tom ford fall 2018
Tom Ford fall '18.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
tom ford fall 2018 shoes
Tom Ford fall '18.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 27-year-old superstar took to Instagram today to share several snaps of her outfit for the night, giving Ford a shoutout. She captioned the post, “Felt venomous last night at the @vmas kick off party in NYC 🐍🐍🐍 look by the incredible @tomford.”

Ora accessorized with the same chunky bejeweled cuff the model wore on the catwalk.

Don’t miss out on the 2018 MTV VMAs tonight at 9 p.m. ET with the pre-show starting at 8 p.m.

See Rita Ora’s top 10 street-style moments.

Want more?

Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski and More Bring the Glamour at Unicef’s Summer Gala in Italy

Rita Ora Rocks London in Barely-There Heels With a Soccer Jersey Dress You Have to See

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad