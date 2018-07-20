Check Out the New FN!

Rita Ora Makes a Bold Fashion Statement With Fur Slides for Yachting

By Allie Fasanella
rita ora
Rita Ora in Spain.
CREDIT: Splash News

Rita Ora loves to have fun with her style, so it’s no wonder the British pop star was spotted disembarking a yacht yesterday in Barcelona, Spain, wearing a jaw-dropping look from head to toe.

The “Girls” singer showed off her taut abs in a blue geometric-patterned bikini accompanied by a matching long-sleeved cover-up that she accessorized with layered necklaces, an assortment of rings on both hands and super-skinny “Matrix”-inspired sunglasses. However, Ora’s shoes were the best part of her ensemble, as she slipped on Miu Miu’s caramel leopard-print rabbit fur slides adorned with faux pearls.

rita ora, Miu Miu Embellished Leopard-Print Rabbit Fur Slides
Rita Ora wearing a bikini with Miu Miu fur slides in Barcelona.
CREDIT: Splash News

The fuzzy embellished sandals, which retail for $990, are almost exactly the same as the blue pair Hailey Baldwin was photographed sporting the day after Justin Bieber proposed to her. (The popular style debuted in spring ’17.)

rita ora, Miu Miu Embellished Leopard-Print Rabbit Fur Slides
A closer look at Rita Ora's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 27-year-old songstress — who is set to headline the two-day Share Festival in the Spanish city — was clearly feeling both her look and her curves; she shared a steamy bikini shot with her 13.6 million Instagram followers while aboard the yacht. “You better GO OFF! 💙” she cheekily captioned the snap.

You better GO OFF! 💙

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

