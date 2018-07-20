Rita Ora Makes a Bold Fashion Statement With Fur Slides for Yachting

Rita Ora loves to have fun with her style, so it’s no wonder the British pop star was spotted disembarking a yacht yesterday in Barcelona, Spain, wearing a jaw-dropping look from head to toe.

The “Girls” singer showed off her taut abs in a blue geometric-patterned bikini accompanied by a matching long-sleeved cover-up that she accessorized with layered necklaces, an assortment of rings on both hands and super-skinny “Matrix”-inspired sunglasses. However, Ora’s shoes were the best part of her ensemble, as she slipped on Miu Miu’s caramel leopard-print rabbit fur slides adorned with faux pearls.

Rita Ora wearing a bikini with Miu Miu fur slides in Barcelona. CREDIT: Splash News

The fuzzy embellished sandals, which retail for $990, are almost exactly the same as the blue pair Hailey Baldwin was photographed sporting the day after Justin Bieber proposed to her. (The popular style debuted in spring ’17.)

A closer look at Rita Ora's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The 27-year-old songstress — who is set to headline the two-day Share Festival in the Spanish city — was clearly feeling both her look and her curves; she shared a steamy bikini shot with her 13.6 million Instagram followers while aboard the yacht. “You better GO OFF! 💙” she cheekily captioned the snap.

You better GO OFF! 💙 A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

