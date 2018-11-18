Rita Ora Stuns in Dramatic Feathered Dress at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Rita Ora went for a dramatic look as she stepped out at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London today.

The “Anywhere” singer wore a pale pink gown with a trumpet skirt and a plunging neckline. The dress — which had feather detailing at the bustline and an extended collar — covered the 27-year-old star’s shoes. She wore her blond locks in an updo and had on large stud earrings.

Rita Ora in a pale pink gown at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The event was co-hosted by Claire Foy, who went for a stylish ensemble on the red carpet.

The star of “The Crown” sported an Alexander McQueen gown with a black floral pattern. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves. Foy wore her hair in an updo.

Claire Foy in a black-and-white Alexander McQueen gown. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cressida Bonas was stylish at the event in a gown with embellishment at the bust and an orange skirt. The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry wore her wavy blond locks down, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings.

Cressida Bonas wears an orange and gold dress. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Maya Jama stepped out in a blush-colored gown with a thigh-high slit and tulle detailing. The radio presenter paired the gown with black-and-white patterned platform sandals. She wore her hair half up, half down and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to finish off her look.

Maya Jama wears a blush-colored gown and black-and-white sandals. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 10 of Rita Ora’s best street style moments.

Want more?

Rita Ora Looks Like a Greek Goddess in an Embellished Outfit at People’s Choice Awards

Rita Ora Rocks a Platinum Blonde Wig & Saint Laurent Stompers Ahead of Performing at the VS Fashion Show

Rita Ora Puts a Goth Twist on a Marilyn Monroe Look for Halloween