Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Stuns in Dramatic Feathered Dress at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Street Style
Rita Ora Street Style
Rita Ora Street Style
Rita Ora Street Style
View Gallery 10 Images

Rita Ora went for a dramatic look as she stepped out at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London today.

The “Anywhere” singer wore a pale pink gown with a trumpet skirt and a plunging neckline. The dress — which had feather detailing at the bustline and an extended collar — covered the 27-year-old star’s shoes. She wore her blond locks in an updo and had on large stud earrings.

Rita OraEvening Standard Theatre Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018
Rita Ora in a pale pink gown at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The event was co-hosted by Claire Foy, who went for a stylish ensemble on the red carpet.

The star of “The Crown” sported an Alexander McQueen gown with a black floral pattern. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves. Foy wore her hair in an updo.

Claire FoyEvening Standard Theatre Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018
Claire Foy in a black-and-white Alexander McQueen gown.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cressida Bonas was stylish at the event in a gown with embellishment at the bust and an orange skirt. The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry wore her wavy blond locks down, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings.

Cressida BonasEvening Standard Theatre Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018
Cressida Bonas wears an orange and gold dress.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Maya Jama stepped out in a blush-colored gown with a thigh-high slit and tulle detailing. The radio presenter paired the gown with black-and-white patterned platform sandals. She wore her hair half up, half down and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to finish off her look.

Maya JamaEvening Standard Theatre Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018
Maya Jama wears a blush-colored gown and black-and-white sandals.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 10 of Rita Ora’s best street style moments.

Want more?

Rita Ora Looks Like a Greek Goddess in an Embellished Outfit at People’s Choice Awards

Rita Ora Rocks a Platinum Blonde Wig & Saint Laurent Stompers Ahead of Performing at the VS Fashion Show

Rita Ora Puts a Goth Twist on a Marilyn Monroe Look for Halloween

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad