Rita Ora Gives Cowgirl Style a Glam Spin in Fringed Pants and Matching Heels

Rita Ora loves to experiment with bold looks, whether she’s onstage or in the streets.

And the entertainer offered a glamorous alternative to Western wear in a series of Instagram shots yesterday.

In the images, Ora wears a look from Area’s fall ’18 collection that includes a blazer and pants with glittery fringe at the hemline. For accessories, the star chose an oversized black cowboy hat, tiny sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

But the focal pointy of Ora’s outfit was her footwear — a pair of black heels with sparkly fringe detailing that perfectly matched her pants.

The sultry pumps, which feature chandelier-inspired fringe detailing on the heels, come with an ankle strap and were made in Italy.

The “Lonely Together” singer opted for a head-to-toe look as worn on Area’s runway — adding her own spin by switching up some of the accessories.

Ora took the fashiony snaps while shopping in New York after celebrating her first MTV VMA victory.

“Shopping got me feelin all types of ways today,” the star captioned her Instagram gallery, tagging Area as well as her stylist, Jason Rembert. Aside from Ora, Rembert also works with “Insecure” star Issa Rae and model Winnie Harlow.

