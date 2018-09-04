Rita Ora Rocks the No-Pants Trend With Leather Thigh-High Boots and a Dramatic Top

Nothing about Rita Ora’s street style is simple. She proved as much today in London exiting Capital Radio studios in a head-turning look.

Her edgy ensemble included a dramatic deconstructed white button-down shirt with no pants — but her thigh-high boots covered plenty of her legs.

Rita Ora at Capital Radio. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The British pop star’s leather stompers featured a pointy toe and comfy square heel.

Completing the look were a pair of dark sunnies and simple gold hoop earrings. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up of the leather boots for her fans.

Rita Ora at Capital Radio. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rita Ora at Capital Radio. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It seems she liked the boots so much, she kept them on after a wardrobe change, where she slipped into a red long-sleeve top over a black bodysuit. In fact, she shared the shoes with her Instagram followers. “Ping pong?” she captioned a photo where she put the ball in a dog’s face.

Click through the gallery to see Rita Ora’s 10 best street–style moments.

Ping pong? 📸 @abelsimpson A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

Want more?

Rita Ora Looks Like She Just Walked Out of the ’90s in This Bucket Hat and Retro Sneaker

Rita Ora Goes Wild in Neon Leopard Minidress, Diamond-Encrusted Heels at MTV VMAs Pre-Party

Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski and More Bring the Glamour at Unicef’s Summer Gala in Italy