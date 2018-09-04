Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Rocks the No-Pants Trend With Leather Thigh-High Boots and a Dramatic Top

By Charlie Carballo
Rita Ora at Capital RadioRita Ora out and about, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018
Rita Ora at Capital Radio.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nothing about Rita Ora’s street style is simple. She proved as much today in London exiting Capital Radio studios in a head-turning look.

Her edgy ensemble included a dramatic deconstructed white button-down shirt with no pants — but her thigh-high boots covered plenty of her legs.

The British pop star’s leather stompers featured a pointy toe and comfy square heel.

Completing the look were a pair of dark sunnies and simple gold hoop earrings. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up of the leather boots for her fans.

It seems she liked the boots so much, she kept them on after a wardrobe change, where she slipped into a red long-sleeve top over a black bodysuit. In fact, she shared the shoes with her Instagram followers. “Ping pong?” she captioned a photo where she put the ball in a dog’s face.

Ping pong? 📸 @abelsimpson

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

