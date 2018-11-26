See How Rita Ora Is Ringing In Her 28th Birthday

Rita Ora turns 28 today, and this morning, she showed her fans just how she is celebrating.

The “Let Me Love You” singer, who is in Sydney, shared an Instagram video of herself letting loose and dancing to the Saweetie song “Icy Grl” in a feathery red one-shoulder minidress and strappy heels to match. (It appears to be the same dress she wore to the Nov. 19 launch party of her long-awaited new album, “Phoenix.”) Ora captioned the post simply, “What turning 28 feels like.”

Ora has plenty to celebrate. After months of promotion, “Phoenix” finally made its debut on Nov. 23 and is garnering strong reviews. To kick off the launch, Ora staged a free concert at London’s Notting Hill Arts Club, the same venue where she performed for the very first time at age 16.

“Complete full circle to be there again with my new album, ‘Phoenix,’ and singing some new records for you for the first time ever. I have the best fans in the world. Thank you all for your patience, belief, support and love. Now let the Phoenix rise — the best birthday present ever,” Ora wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the event.

Indeed, her fans were patient. Ora took six years to release a follow-up to her 2012 self-titled debut album while she fought a messy and protracted legal battle with her former record label, Roc Nation. So it’s no surprise that she is branding “Phoenix” as her “great rebirth.” In addition to Charli XCX, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha on the track “Girls,” the album features guest spots by Julia Michaels, Liam Payne and the late Avicii.

In honor of Ora’s birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her most memorable shoe looks.

