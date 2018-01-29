Rita Ora Nearly Trips on Her Long Train at the 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

View Slideshow Rita Ora attends the 60th Annual Grammys. Rex Shutterstock

Things almost got a little scary for Rita Ora on the red carpet at the Grammys tonight.

The “Your Song” hitmaker nearly had a mishap when she stepped on the train of her black velvet embellished one-shoulder gown. Though it looked like a close call, Ora — who wore matching pointy black stiletto pumps — was able to avoid falling or exposing anything.

The 27-year-old Brit pulled her glamorous, albeit dangerous, look together with old Hollywood-esque slicked-back hair, a chic matte red lip, rings and statement studs and a white rose.

This comes on the heels of a busy couple weeks for the star, who dropped her new song “Proud” last Friday and released the “For You” music video with Liam Payne, off the “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack this Friday.

In an interview with CBS News, the musician and actress shared: “I’m really looking forward to seeing how great the red carpet will be. We are all going to come together as women and there’s been some really great songs out this year. I can’t wait for the performances.”

For more celebrities on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys, check out the gallery.

