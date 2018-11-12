Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rihanna Throws Shade at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After ‘Insensitive’ Transgender Model Casting Comments

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rihanna talks to media backstage after Savage X Fenty fashions are shown in a performance at the Brooklyn Navy Yard at the end of Fashion Week, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land to debut her second season of Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewearFashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2018
Rihanna backstage at her Savage x Fenty show.
CREDIT: Diane Bondareff/Shutterstock

Rihanna subtly shaded the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Instagram this weekend.

The singer was responding to controversial comments made by Ed Razek, chief marketing officer for Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands, when asked by Vogue why the VSFS employed no transgender or plus-sized models.

Asked if he should have transgender models in the show, Razek responded, “No. No, I don’t think we should,” adding, “Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.”

VSFS, victoria's secret fashion show, runway, models, winnie harlow
Models at the 2018 VSFS.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

But Razek didn’t stop there. He also took a swipe at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show, which included both plus-sized and heavily pregnant models on the runway.

“Everybody keeps talking about Rihanna’s show. If we had done Rihanna’s show, we would be accused of pandering, without question,” Razek said.

He later walked back his comments in a statement, saying, “We absolutely would cast a transgender model in the show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings.”

Nonetheless, Rihanna took a jab at Razek by liking an Instagram post condemning his comments and praising her show.

“Prime example of why brands need to be careful of casting directors opinions,” the post read. “Thank god @rihanna brought us @SavagexFenty this year with genuine attention & love of diversity in her branding.”

Apart from the fact that both the VSFS and Rihanna’s show feature lingerie, the two shows had some models in common. Both the “Umbrella” singer and Razek cast Bella and Gigi Hadid in their respective shows.

Gigi Hadid Savage X Fenty NYFW
Gigi Hadid models a Savage x Fenty look at Rihanna’s NYFW show.
CREDIT: Diane Bondareff/Shutterstock

Want more?

Adriana Lima Gets Emotional on the Runway at Her Last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Best Shoe Moments From the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Rihanna Demands Trump Cease & Desist From Playing Her Music at His Rallies

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad