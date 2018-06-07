Rihanna Looks Magical in Blue at Stance’s Pop-Up Shop Event Benefitting Her Charity

Rihanna looked something like a magical fairy godmother last night in New York at a special pop-up event benefiting her nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, held at Stance’s Soho store.

The Fenty Puma designer showed off any icy blue color palette for the occasion, complete with a shoulder-baring asymmetrical shirtdress custom-made by Matthew Adams Dolan. The stunning number featured a sultry satin finish, a plunging neckline and a bow-tie belt.

Blue strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals with a PVC toe strap complemented the rest of her look, which also included a pastel blue Jason Stalvey mini box bag, layered diamond and aquamarine necklaces and an oversized ring on her index finger.

RiRi brought her mom, Monica Fenty, along for the pop-up and took to Instagram throughout the night and this morning to document the action. The 30-year-old Vogue cover girl captioned her latest post, a sweet snap with her mom, “how cute is Mumz tho.”

Fenty x Stance benefit shopping event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

This comes just days after Rihanna wowed at the “Ocean’s 8” premiere in an architectural dress designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for the brand’s “The Hunger”-inspired collection for fall ’18. And again, the superstar-designer reached for coordinating Manolo Blahnik sandals to pull things together.

