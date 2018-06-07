Rihanna Looks Magical in Blue at Stance’s Pop-Up Shop Event Benefitting Her Charity

Rihanna looked something like a magical fairy godmother last night in New York at a special pop-up event benefiting her nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, held at Stance’s Soho store.
The Fenty Puma designer showed off any icy blue color palette for the occasion, complete with a shoulder-baring asymmetrical shirtdress custom-made by Matthew Adams Dolan. The stunning number featured a sultry satin finish, a plunging neckline and a bow-tie belt.
Blue strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals with a PVC toe strap complemented the rest of her look, which also included a pastel blue Jason Stalvey mini box bag, layered diamond and aquamarine necklaces and an oversized ring on her index finger.
RiRi brought her mom, Monica Fenty, along for the pop-up and took to Instagram throughout the night and this morning to document the action. The 30-year-old Vogue cover girl captioned her latest post, a sweet snap with her mom, “how cute is Mumz tho.”
This comes just days after Rihanna wowed at the “Ocean’s 8” premiere in an architectural dress designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for the brand’s “The Hunger”-inspired collection for fall ’18. And again, the superstar-designer reached for coordinating Manolo Blahnik sandals to pull things together.
