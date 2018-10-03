Rihanna Makes a Case for Head-to-Toe Snakeskin With This Sultry Look at Fenty Beauty’s Party

Rihanna celebrates the anniversary of Fenty Beauty in Sydney.

Continuing to promote her Fenty Beauty line around the world, Rihanna turned heads at an event to celebrate the brand in Sydney Wednesday.

The multi-hyphenate commanded attention as she arrived on the scene in a silvery snakeskin minidress, which she styled with a matching bucket hat, a tiny box-shaped top handle bag and custom python Christian Louboutin So Kate ankle-strap pumps. The whole look simply screamed Ri Ri, who is seldom afraid to take fashion risks. The 30-year-old superstar further accessorized her sultry ensemble with over 27 carats of Chopard jewels.

Rihanna wearing a silver snakeskin minidress with matching Louboutin pumps and a matching bucket hat. CREDIT: Splash

Rihanna isn’t the only one to rock the snakeskin print trend lately. Kim Kardashian strutted out in a blue and white snakeskin set from Italian streetwear label GCDS for “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Rihanna wearing snakeskin from head-to-toe to celebrate the anniversary of Fenty Beauty in Sydney. CREDIT: Splash

According to Instagram, the makeup mogul gave event-goers at Australia’s Sephora on Pitt Street a sneak peek of her new #CHILLOWT holiday collection, which includes it the brand’s first-ever highlighter.

