Rihanna Shows Endless Legs, Heels in Racy Tropical-Themed Lingerie Photo for Savage x Fenty

By Allie Fasanella
Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York2018 Diamond Ball, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Rihanna
Rihanna took it upon herself to share a racy, neon tropical-themed photo on Instagram on Sunday to announce the opening of several exclusive Savage x Fenty lingerie pop-up shops, just in time for the holiday season.

“Come by one of the @savagexfenty pop-up shops for all the Xclusives and new releases in NYC, Mall of America, San Jose, and Vega!! Head to http://www.savagex.com/store-locations for more details #SavageXPopUp,” the caption read.

In the photo, the songstress models a colorful headpiece along with a sexy lingerie set featuring thigh-high stockings.

The Fenty designer served legs for days in the look, which was made complete with a pair of shiny, black patent stiletto mules featuring a classic pointed toe. The style expertly elongated her gams. Trendy skinny shades and oversized hoop earrings pulled things together.

In September, the 30-year-old singer-turned-designer closed New York Fashion Week with a bang, with Gigi and Bella Hadid modeling her Savage x Fenty fall ’18 line of intimates, which were immediately available for purchase after the show held in Brooklyn.

