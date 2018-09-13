Rihanna Goes Sheer With Manolo Blahniks to Close Out NYFW

With her many talents, it’s become a challenge to attach a definitive label to Rihanna’s name.

The Barbadian-born star is a singer, actress, beauty mogul and entrepreneur. But last night on the final day of New York Fashion Week, Riri was simply “designer,” allowing her models — think Joan Smalls and the Hadid sisters — to take the spotlight as she presented her Savage x Fenty lingerie line at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Rihanna hangs out backstage after her Savage x Fenty presentation. CREDIT: Splash News

The 30-year-old multihyphenate outfitted her girls with frilly bodysuits, ethereal robes and a decadent mix of towering stilettos and embellished flats courtesy of Manolo Blahnik. (The luxury shoe designer’s signature styles like the Hangisi and the Lurum were among those that made the cut.)

But that’s not to say Rihanna didn’t also make a sartorial statement. In a sheer neutral brown dress that allowed her own lingerie to play peekaboo, the Bad Gal exuded a subtle sensuality, completed with Chopard jewels and a pair of Blahnik’s strappy sandals with trendy PVC detailing and the skinniest of heels.

A closer look at Rihanna’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Following a season’s hiatus, Rihanna proved that some things are worth the wait. The new collection, which championed inclusivity and diversity, was worn by women of all shapes, sizes, races and ethnicities — including Paloma Elsesser in a garter and a heavily pregnant Slick Woods in pasties.

