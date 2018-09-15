Rihanna Pops in Head-to-Toe Pink at Fenty Beauty Anniversary Party

Wherever she goes, Rihanna’s bound to make a style statement.

And the hitmaker went for a fashionable ensemble as she stepped out to a one-year anniversary party for her Fenty Beauty brand in Brooklyn, N.Y., yesterday.

The 30-year-old sported a hot-pink gown as she fêted her cosmetics company, which earned $100 million in its first 40 days of operation. A custom creation from Calvin Klein, the dress featured a sultry thigh-high slit, a strapless neckline and ruffle detailing.

Rihanna at the one-year anniversary party for Fenty Beauty. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she selected Olgana Paris’ La Troublante heels, which she had custom-dyed to match the dress. The Italian-made satin pumps feature a slingback strap and a pointed toe, and retail for $795 a pair.

A closer look at Rihanna’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

The Fenty Beauty event was held at JC Penny’s Sephora stand in Brooklyn, where fans had the chance to celebrate alongside RiRi.

For Rihanna, her Fenty Beauty party marked the second day in a row spent on the red carpet.

The “Umbrella” singer held her annual Diamond Ball on Thursday, a fundraiser for her Clara Lionel Foundation. At the Diamond Ball, the Savage x Fenty designer was angelic in an Alexis Mabille lace catsuit with a dramatic train. She completed her statement-making look with satiny white Jimmy Choo sandals that provided an understated counterpart to her bold look.

Rihanna at the Diamond Ball. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

