How Did Rihanna Manage to Pull Off This Insanely Architectural Look?

Rihanna just outdid herself.

The R&B superstar-slash-designer has established herself as the queen of the red carpet (think of her back-to-back Met Gala appearances), donning high-fashion ensembles that clearly belong on a runway or a museum — and her look last night in New York is no exception.

Rihanna in Givenchy CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Attending the star-studded premiere of her new movie, “Ocean’s 8,” Rihanna wore a sculptural of dress designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for the brand’s “The Hunger”-inspired collection for fall ’18.

The liquid metal-inspired piece came in a purplish hue, boasting a sensual silhouette thanks to pleats and ruffles, as well as an architectural one-shoulder sleeve that made for a serious statement.

Keeping it in the same color family, RiRi strapped on a pair of super-skinny Manolo Blahnik sandals with sky-high stiletto heels, which allowed the dress — and her diamond Bulgari earrings — to shine. The Fenty Beauty founder completed her look with a metallic purple lip and eyeshadow combo.

Joining her on the carpet were her equally chic co-stars, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. The event, held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, also drew major fashion names like Gigi Hadid, Alexander Wang and Anna Wintour.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who attended the “Ocean’s 8” movie premiere.

Want more?

Rihanna Just Went Clubbing in Two Miniskirts — and Made the Outfit Look Fierce

Shop the Platform Sneakers From Gigi Hadid’s New Go-To Sneaker Brand