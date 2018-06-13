Rihanna Looks Like a Golden Goddess in Metal Dress & Matching Stilettos for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Red Carpet

Rihanna at the London premiere of "Ocean's 8."

Rihanna shined on the red carpet at the “Ocean’s 8” London premiere in a gold ensemble worthy of, well, a gold medal Wednesday.

Stepping out for the occasion alongside co-stars Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, the singer-designer showed off a striking metallic yarn dress with draped shoulders from Poiret’s fall ’18 collection paired with matching Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Rihanna wearing Poiret fall '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The shimmering asymmetrical design from the Parisian haute couture brand, featuring a plunging neckline, teamed seamlessly with her celeb-favorite Harmony three-strap gold metallic stiletto sandals.

Wearing her hair in a topknot, the Fenty Puma creative accessorized the glamorous look with gold and diamond hoop earrings, a few rings and a coordinating sparkling golden clutch bag.

Rihanna wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This follows the blockbuster film’s world premiere in New York last week, where RiRi wowed in an avant-garde architectural dress designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for the brand’s “The Hunger” collection for fall ’18. Slinky coordinating Manolo Blahnik sandals pulled things together.

Monday, the 30-year-old Vogue cover star posted a shot of the movie ranking No. 1 for the Box Office Top 10 this weekend, writing: “Congratulations to all the ladies and the entire team that was a part of this project from beginning to end! This makes me so happy and proud to be a woman!”

