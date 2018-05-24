Rihanna Just Went Clubbing in Two Miniskirts — and Made the Outfit Look Fierce

Rihanna spotted in New York City in May.

Rihanna is a proven lover of deconstructed denim, so when she was spotted leaving The Mayfair Club in London last night rocking what looks like a micro-miniskirt over a regular-sized denim mini, we weren’t all that surprised.

Just weeks ago, the singer-turned-designer made a statement when she modeled a denim skirt as a top with a sultry camisole from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line underneath. Now, it feels as though Ri could have just shimmied the skirt down in her latest look before adding an avant-garde Unravel Project denim corset belt over top.

The 30-year-old styled the double denim with an oversized Helmut Lang spring ’18 Index shirt and white PVC Gianvito Rossi sandals before pulling things together with a Balenciaga Souvenir belt bag from the brand’s spring ’18 collection.

The light-wash frayed denim perfectly complemented the white in Rihanna’s button-up top and sandals, and white toenail polish added an extra touch.

when yo skirt too short. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 5, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

This outing comes on the heels of the Grammy Award-winning singer launching a brand-new collection of Fenty Puma espadrilles for summer. The range includes three styles — one in NYC-friendly black and two in tropical-island colorways that blend the playful vibes of the beach with a high-fashion silhouette.

