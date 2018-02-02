These Are the Shoes Rihanna Wears When She Goes Clubbing

View Slideshow Rihanna in Christian Dior Splash News

As a musical chameleon, Rihanna has taken euphonic risks from delivering reggae and dance pop to fronting motion picture soundtracks. As it turns out, the multi-hyphenate’s derring-do also translates to her sartorial prowess.

On the red carpet, RiRi has captured many a paparazzo’s camera shutter with avant-garde ensembles — take her 2015 Met Gala look, for instance — but it’s her fearless, nonconformist MO at the hottest clubs that serves up serious fashion inspiration.

Whether she’s hitting up 1Oak or attending an after-party during Paris Fashion Week, the singer/megastar has been spotted in the most versatile looks, opting for statement pieces like Prada’s feather-trimmed satin mules paired with oversized crystal-embellished Gucci sunglasses.

Rihanna at 1Oak. Splash News

That’s not to say she sacrifices comfort for style; on more than a few occasions, RiRi has traded in her diamonds and furs for a simple tracksuit and her very own Fenty x Puma slides — Solo cup, included.

Rihanna heading out in NYC. Splash News

Instead of taking on the latest trends, Rihanna has backed a combination of both major industry players and under-the-radar designers. As a style icon, she also became the first woman to win Shoe of the Year at the 2016 Footwear News Achievement Awards, with the release of the incredibly successful Fenty x Puma Creeper.

Rihanna at Nobu. Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of the ensembles — and footwear — that have cemented Rihanna’s place in nightlife fashion history.