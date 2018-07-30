Reese Witherspoon Wears New Balance Sneakers as She Teaches Her Son to Ride a Bike

Reese Witherspoon is known for many things — her undeniable Southern charm, her role as Elle Woods in beloved rom-com “Legally Blonde” and her clothing label Draper James, among numerous other ventures. Just as admirable about the award-winning actress is her complete devotion to her three kids, so it’s no surprise her latest activity on mom duty was teaching her youngest son how to ride a bike.

The “Big Little Lies” star was snapped peddling around on a sunny yellow two-wheeler with her two sons, Deacon, 14, and Tennessee, 5, in Los Angeles on Sunday. Sporting a casual athleisure look, Witherspoon wore a cheeky white “I Can’t” Vanessa T-shirt, courtesy of California lifestyle brand Sub Urban Riot’s collaboration with sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

Reese Witherspoon bikes alongside son Deacon. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The 42-year-old actress-slash-designer styled the $45 tee with royal blue Nike gym shorts. Although she often reaches for Asics brand running sneakers, she showed off crispy white New Balance kicks this time. Completing the outfit, Witherspoon added an olive green cap and sunglasses to protect herself from the sun — and presumably to remain under the radar while out with her family.

Reese Witherspoon helps her son learn to ride a bike. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Both Deacon, who is her son from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, her younger son with husband Jim Toth, donned royal blue T-shirts with shorts and gray sneakers.

Reese Witherspoon with sons Deacon and Tennessee. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

