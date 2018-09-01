Reese Witherspoon Commands Attention in Sky-High Prada Platform Wedges and a Floral Skirt From Her Own Brand

Reese Witherspoon loves her Prada platform wedges. The “Big Little Lies” star was spotted heading to a meeting in Santa Monica, Calif., Friday sporting a pair of sky-high navy blue suede wedge sandals from the high-end brand that she’s worn on a number of occasions.

Like she’s done in the past, Witherspoon styled the bold, chunky sandals — boasting criss-cross straps, a 4-inch cork heel and a 1.5-inch platform — with a knee-length skirt, this time from her own Southern heritage brand, Draper James. The 42-year-old, who takes pride in being a Southern belle, donned a navy floral print cotton spandex blend A-line skirt dubbed the Magnolia, which retails for $98.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a navy Draper James floral skirt with blue suede Prada wedges. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The white flowers in her skirt perfectly matched the white tee she wore tucked into it with a denim jacket over the top. The mother of three accessorized with a large tan leather tote bag, a watch, several bracelets, a necklace and black tinted sunglasses.

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Prada navy suede platform wedge sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Witherspoon also took time out of her surely busy schedule yesterday to Instagram a series of photos of her family trip to Nashville, Tenn., which happens to be her youngest son’s name, from this week. “Had the best hang time with these sweet dudes in #Nashville! 🙌🍦” she wrote.

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon Shines in a Butterfly Dress and Heels With Glam Details

Reese Witherspoon Wears New Balance Sneakers as She Teaches Her Son to Ride a Bike