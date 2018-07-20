Reese Witherspoon Looks Country-Chic — But Her Studded Sandals Add an Edgy Twist

Reese Witherspoon is famous for her southern charm and she’s never afraid to wear it on her sleeve, literally. The “Big Little Lies” star was snapped hitting Brentwood’s Country Mart in L.A. today sporting an ensemble reminiscent of her beloved roots.

Witherspoon stepped out in a country-chic pink checkered top, which she wore tucked into a denim skirt featuring a scalloped hem from her own label, Draper James, and brown Valentino Rockstud leather sandals. The simple $975 style, embellished with the brand’s signature pyramid studs, seamlessly complemented her look with its minimalist design.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a Draper James denim skirt with Valention studded tan leather sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The “Legally Blonde” actress further accessorized by adding a luxe Chloé off-white leather bucket bag from designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s pre-fall ’18 collection. The bag, which retails for $1,650, features the house’s signature ring hardware and also comes in black and gray. Additionally, the 42-year-old mom of three donned several bracelets and a watch on one wrist, silver hoop earrings, sunglasses and topped things off with a wide-brim straw hat.

Valentino Rockstud leather sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Last week, Witherspoon was spotted in a very similar outfit — a yellow checkered top styled with jeans, brown platform mules and the same Chloé bucket bag.

Reese Witherspoon out and about in L.A. CREDIT: Splash

