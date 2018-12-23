These ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Stars Prove They Are Friends on- and off-Set

Reese Witherspoon joins her "Big Little Lies" co-star Laura Dern for lunch in L.A. , Dec. 22.

There’s nothing more heartwarming than seeing celebrities who are actually friends on-and off-camera.

Reese Witherspoon joined “Big Little Lies” co-star Laura Dern for a lunch date yesterday in Los Angeles, proving that the duo are friends beyond the set.

Witherspoon wore a red and black plaid skirt with a black turtle neck and bag. She chose a pair of matching black booties to finish off the look and highlight her toned legs.

Dern color-coordinated with her lunch date, wearing a red pant and jacket suit with a white tee underneath. She went with black flat leather shoes for the occasion.

The two star in the HBO award-winning series “Big Little Lies,” which is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The show also features Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, telling the story of these women and their lives becoming intertwined with a murder investigation.

The show just was renewed for a second season, which is set to air next year.

