Reese Witherspoon Kicks Off Book Tour With Four Vibrant Outfits

Leave it to Reese Witherspoon to wear four outfits in one day while promoting her first-ever book, “Whiskey in a Teacup” in New York. The actress-slash-designer, and now author, was spotted stepping out for several appearances, including “Good Morning America” and “The Tonight Show” on Monday, each time changing her look.
For “GMA,” the mother of three donned a bright yellow wool Akris sheath dress featuring a curve-hugging silhouette and short sleeves with slinky burnt-orange velvet Jimmy Choo sandals. A black leather Fendi Peekaboo bag and tinted black sunglasses completed her ensemble.
Later, for a taping of “The Late Show,” Witherspoon changed into a fire-engine-red getup courtesy of The Row that included a silk shirt and coordinating trousers. The “Legally Blonde” actress accessorized with the same shades and stiletto sandals as earlier.
Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Southern belle was photographed sporting a lacy teal dress paired with black statement-making embellished sandals in the same day.
Witherspoon was also captured heading out in NYC yesterday wearing a navy blouse with skinny trousers and matching suede sandals that boasted stud detailing.
