Reese Witherspoon Kicks Off Book Tour With Four Vibrant Outfits

Reese Witherspoon doing press in NYC for her new book, "Whiskey in a Teacup."

Leave it to Reese Witherspoon to wear four outfits in one day while promoting her first-ever book, “Whiskey in a Teacup” in New York. The actress-slash-designer, and now author, was spotted stepping out for several appearances, including “Good Morning America” and “The Tonight Show” on Monday, each time changing her look.

For “GMA,” the mother of three donned a bright yellow wool Akris sheath dress featuring a curve-hugging silhouette and short sleeves with slinky burnt-orange velvet Jimmy Choo sandals. A black leather Fendi Peekaboo bag and tinted black sunglasses completed her ensemble.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a bright yellow Akris dress at “Good Morning America.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Later, for a taping of “The Late Show,” Witherspoon changed into a fire-engine-red getup courtesy of The Row that included a silk shirt and coordinating trousers. The “Legally Blonde” actress accessorized with the same shades and stiletto sandals as earlier.

Witherspoon wearing a red The Row ensemble with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Southern belle was photographed sporting a lacy teal dress paired with black statement-making embellished sandals in the same day.

Reese Witherspoon sporting a lacy teal dress with statement sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Witherspoon was also captured heading out in NYC yesterday wearing a navy blouse with skinny trousers and matching suede sandals that boasted stud detailing.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a blue shirt, pants and matching sandals with stud detailing. CREDIT: Shutterstock

