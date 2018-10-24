A Look at Rami Malek in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ — & Freddie Mercury’s Wildest Onstage Looks

Come this Nov. 2, you’re not going to want to miss out on Rami Malek portraying Queen’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury in the highly anticipated film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The award-winning “Mr. Robot” star — who attended the movie’s world premiere in London last night clad in a dapper white Berluti suit with sleek black shoes — transformed himself into the British singer-songwriter for the role, taking on everything from Mercury’s one-of-a-kind style to his famous dance moves. He even wore fake teeth to get into character.

Rami Malek wearing Berluti at the Bohemian Rhapsody World Premiere in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Freddie Mercury was known for his wild concert antics and often hit the stage tight shorts, leather, leotards, and heeled boots. The Zanzibar-born Queen frontman, unfortunately, died an untimely death at just 45 in 1991 due to pneumonia.

The film chronicles the early years of Mercury’s career leading up to Queen’s legendary appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985. Malek, 37, reportedly auditioned for six hours for the role and studied hours of video footage to get Mercury’s mannerisms and onstage persona right.

Freddie Mercury performing in Adidas sneakers with Queen in concert in Sweden in 1986. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Freddie Mercury dressed in all white on stage in Belgium in 1986. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Bohemian Rhapsody” premieres in the U.S. Nov 2.

For a look at some of Freddie Mercury’s wildest onstage moments, check out the gallery.

