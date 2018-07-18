Move Over Meghan Markle, There’s a New Royal Shoe Style Star We’re Obsessing Over

While Meghan Markle may be the biggest name in royal news, there is another royal style icon whose shoes keep catching our eyes: Queen Letizia of Spain.

The Spanish noble attended the delivery of Royal Offices of Employment at the Central Academy of Defense in Madrid, Spain, today. In the high heat, the queen went for a clean, white look of a matching suit skirt and button-down top with a cinched belt and gold accents, including a pair of gold leaf earrings.

Queen Letizia in Madrid, Spain for the delivery of Royal Offices of employment. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Queen Letizia's sling-backs. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On her feet, the wife of King Felipe VI went with tan, suede, pointed-toe slingbacks. The shoes also have a pretty impressive heel height, though the royal was still towered by her 6 foot 6 husband.

Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Sussex seem to share similar fashion taste, though, as Markle wore a button-up, trench coat dress earlier this week with pointed-toe heels for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition.

The Spanish queen herself is a frequenter of the power pump, with a progressive heel and almost always a pointy finish.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain performing ceremonial duties at the delivery of Royal Offices of employment in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Splash

The delivery of Royal Offices ceremony at l’Academia Central de la Defensa (the Central Academy of Defense) commemorates the cadets’ time at the academy and honors them with the title of lieutenant.