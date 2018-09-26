Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Letizia of Spain Steps Out in Chic Steve Madden Heels That You Can Afford

By Charlie Carballo
Queen Letizia
CREDIT: Splash
Queen Letizia
CREDIT: Splash

All hail the queen of bargains. Today in Madrid, Queen Letizia of Spain fulfilled her duties in a pair of affordable heels and a smart-chic suit — both are pieces she has incorporated in her wardrobe on other occasions.

The former journalist attended a commemorative event that recognized the anniversary of women’s acceptance into the civil guard. She greeted members of the servicewomen while dressed in a Hugo Boss cropped tweed jacket and matching skirt. The jacket, executed with black piping and fringed pockets, was worn over a simple black round-neck top that coordinated with her shoes.

Queen Letizia wears a Hugo Boss suit with Steve Madden heels.
CREDIT: Splash
Queen Letizia wears Steve Madden’s Plaza sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Letizia strutted in Steve Madden’s suede Plaza sandals, which feature a pointy toe and a PVC strap over the instep on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sandals retail for $121 on Yoox.com, but Stevemadden.com has the same model available in a sexy rose gold for $49.98.

Queen Letizia greets female members of the civil guard.
CREDIT: Splash

In July, Steve Madden announced that it surpassed earnings expectations with a booming second-quarter. Retail net sales improved 9 percent to $74.3 million, and wholesale sales increased 5.2 percent to $321.4 million, with gains in both the footwear and accessories business.

steve madden plaza sandals, rose gold pvc

Buy: Steve Madden Plaza Heels $49.98
Buy it

Steve Madden plaza sandals, pvc heels

Buy: Steve Madden Plaza Heels $121
Buy it

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

