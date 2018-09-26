Queen Letizia of Spain Steps Out in Chic Steve Madden Heels That You Can Afford

All hail the queen of bargains. Today in Madrid, Queen Letizia of Spain fulfilled her duties in a pair of affordable heels and a smart-chic suit — both are pieces she has incorporated in her wardrobe on other occasions.

The former journalist attended a commemorative event that recognized the anniversary of women’s acceptance into the civil guard. She greeted members of the servicewomen while dressed in a Hugo Boss cropped tweed jacket and matching skirt. The jacket, executed with black piping and fringed pockets, was worn over a simple black round-neck top that coordinated with her shoes.

Queen Letizia wears a Hugo Boss suit with Steve Madden heels. CREDIT: Splash

Queen Letizia wears Steve Madden’s Plaza sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Letizia strutted in Steve Madden’s suede Plaza sandals, which feature a pointy toe and a PVC strap over the instep on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sandals retail for $121 on Yoox.com, but Stevemadden.com has the same model available in a sexy rose gold for $49.98.

Queen Letizia greets female members of the civil guard. CREDIT: Splash

In July, Steve Madden announced that it surpassed earnings expectations with a booming second-quarter. Retail net sales improved 9 percent to $74.3 million, and wholesale sales increased 5.2 percent to $321.4 million, with gains in both the footwear and accessories business.

