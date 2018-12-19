Queen Letizia Brings the Holiday Spirit in Head-to-Toe Red at Spanish Fashion Awards

Queen Letizia proved her style savvy as she stepped out to the fifth annual Spanish Fashion Awards in Madrid today.

The Spanish royal looked chic in a red midi dress with puff sleeves and a flattered cinched-in waist. The dress appears to have been handed down from the 46-year-old’s mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. The 80-year-old Sofia wore a very similar design in the 1980s for a number of engagements.

Queen Letizia onstage at the Spanish Fashion Awards in Madrid on Dec. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Queen Letizia paired the scarlet number with custom Magrit pumps, opting for a Spanish designer she knows well. The suede shoe featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heels.

A closer look at Queen Letizi’s Magrit shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former journalist wore her brunette hair down and in waves around her face. She added a bit of sparkle to her ensemble with a pair of ruby and diamond earrings.

Since becoming queen in 2014, Letizia has established herself as a champion of Spanish fashion designers — so it’s fitting that her final royal engagement of the year came at today’s Spanish Fashion Awards.

Queen Letizia hands out an award. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two greeted winners onstage, presenting awards to designers including Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, who received an honorary award for her namesake brand after more than three decades in the fashion business.

